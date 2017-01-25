NEW YORK Jan 24 The producer of "Hamilton" has
been sued by a blind theatergoer who claimed that the
blockbuster Broadway musical violates federal law by failing to
offer services to help blind and visually impaired people enjoy
the show.
In his complaint on Monday, Denver resident Mark Lasser said
Hamilton Uptown LLC and Nederlander Organization, which runs the
Richard Rodgers Theatre in Manhattan where "Hamilton" is
performed, could easily provide live audio narratives to help
visually impaired people follow stage action between songs.
But Lasser said the theater refuses to offer such
narratives, which can be listened to with headphones so other
patrons will not be disturbed.
He said this violates the Americans with Disabilities Act,
which prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability in
places of public accommodation, and "will continue to deter
blind and visually impaired people from attending musicals."
The proposed class-action lawsuit was filed in Manhattan
federal court. It was reported earlier by The Wall Street
Journal.
Nederlander did not immediately respond on Tuesday to
requests for comment. Spokesmen for Hamilton Uptown declined to
comment. A lawyer for Lasser could not immediately be reached
for further comment.
Lasser seeks to require "Hamilton" to put on at least one
show per week with at least 25 headsets designed to accommodate
visually impaired people.
He noted that former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch on
Nov. 21 signed a final rule requiring many movie theaters to
provide similar accommodations by late 2018 to blind patrons. (here)
"Given the similarities," the complaint said, "live theatres
must also be required to provide live audio description to the
blind."
It is unclear why the lawsuit specifically targets the
Broadway production of "Hamilton."
The New York law firm representing Lasser specializes in ADA
lawsuits.
"Hamilton" tells the story of U.S. founding father Alexander
Hamilton in a musical blending, hip-hop and rap, rhythm and
blues, ballads and Broadway showstoppers.
It won 11 Tony awards last year, including best musical and
best book for creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who also won a
Pulitzer Prize.
The case is Lasser v Nederlander Organization Inc et al,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
17-00490.
