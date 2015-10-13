UPDATE 3-Corona maker Constellation gives 'premium' profit forecast
* Forecasts FY18 adj. profit of $7.70-$8.00/shr vs. est. $7.51/shr
Oct 13 The New York Times Co said it will offer unlimited access to its website and mobile app for a day to anyone who buys a paper from a newsstand starting Tuesday.
The offer intends to expose retail customers to the benefits of digital access, the company said.
Home delivery subscribers already receive complimentary digital access.
The company said last week it aimed to double its annual digital revenue to $800 million by 2020 with a concentrated effort to win over more readers on smartphones.
Newspaper and magazine publishers are struggling to stem the losses in their print advertising revenue, caused by advertisers' increasing preference for digital platforms as readers turn to smartphones and tablets.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
April 6 A U.S. appeals court ruled that Mylan Inc's proposed generic version of the blood thinner Angiomax would not infringe on patents held by The Medicines Company.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 6 Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.