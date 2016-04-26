April 26 The New York Times Co said on
Tuesday it would close its editing and print production
operations in Paris, resulting in the elimination or relocation
of up to 70 jobs.
The Times said it would focus its editing and prepress print
production operations in New York and Hong Kong.
The company said in a filing it expected to incur about $15
million in costs related to the measures, with substantially all
of the charges to be taken in the second quarter. (1.usa.gov/26rdHdy)
The Times, facing diminishing revenue from print
advertising, has been trying to popularize its digital content
globally by investing in marketing and taking steps such as
allowing subscribers to pay in local currencies.
(Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)