METALS-Copper ends week lower as world's top mine restarts
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
Oct 29 New York Times Co reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as its cost-cutting initiatives paid off.
Net income attributable to shareholders from continuing operations was $9.4 million, or 6 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $12.5 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 9 cents per share, above the average analyst estimate of 6 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose marginally to $367.4 million. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
SAO PAULO, March 24 Cyrela Brazil Reality SA expects high levels of sales cancellations during the current first quarter, a sign Brazil's largest homebuilder continues to struggle with the impact of a multi-year downturn in domestic construction.