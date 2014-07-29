BRIEF-Servisfirst Bancshares increases quarterly cash dividend by 25 pct
* Servisfirst Bancshares, Inc. increases quarterly cash dividend by 25 percent
July 29 New York Times Co reported a slight drop in second-quarter revenue as print advertising sales fell 6.6 percent, and the company said it expected a mid-single digit percentage drop in total ad revenue in the current quarter.
Revenue fell to $388.7 million in the quarter from $390.9 million in the same quarter of 2013.
Net income attributable to common stockholders fell to $9.2 million, or 6 cents per share, from $20.1 million, or 13 cents per share a year earlier. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
March 20 First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund -
* Global Brass And Copper Holdings, Inc announces executive appointments