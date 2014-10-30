(Adds details, shares)
Oct 30 New York Times Co reported
lower-than-expected quarterly revenue and projected a further
decline in advertising sales in the current quarter, sending its
shares down about 7 percent.
The company said it expected a mid-single digit percentage
decrease in advertising revenue in the fourth quarter.
The New York Times, like many newspaper and magazine
publishers, has been under relentless pressure to replace an
evaporating pool of print advertising dollars with digital ads
and money from subscriptions.
The publisher said earlier this month that it would eliminate
100 newsroom jobs and a smaller number of positions elsewhere.
Print advertising revenue fell 5.3 percent in the third
quarter, the company said.
Paid subscribers to the company's digital-only products,
which include its youth-centric NYT Now app, totaled 875,000 at
the end of the quarter, a 20 percent jump from a year earlier.
Total revenue rose marginally to $364.7 million, but missed
the average analyst estimate of $369.9 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
New York Times' net loss attributable to common stockholders
nearly halved to $12.5 million.
The company reported adjusted earnings from continuing
operations of 3 cents per share. Analysts on average had
expected the publisher to break even on a per share basis.
The company's shares were down 5.6 percent at $12.64 in
early morning trading on Thursday. Up to Wednesday's close, the
stock had fallen 15.6 percent this year.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by
Simon Jennings and Sriraj Kalluvila)