Feb 2 The New York Times Co reported a 28.1 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by higher operating costs as the newspaper publisher ramps up its digital business.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $37.1 million, or 24 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $51.7 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's revenue fell to $439.7 million from $444.7 million. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)