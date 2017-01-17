Jan 17 The New York Times Co will
increase spending on coverage of U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump's administration while cutting its overall budget this
year, according to a blog post by its editors on Tuesday.
The budget cuts, which will be laid out in coming weeks and
months, will focus on editing and production systems, rather
than on resources for journalism, according to the post by Dean
Baquet, executive editor, and Joe Kahn, managing editor.
"To that end, you should know the company is investing more
than ever in accountability journalism," the blog post said.
The company is going to allocate an additional $5 million to
produce more coverage of the incoming Trump administration,
according to the blog post.
The New York Times is increasing its spending of coverage of
Trump as he has often attacked the New York Times and other
media outlets, accusing them of reporting on false information.
Last week at his first formal press conference since he won
the Nov. 8 election, Trump refused to take a CNN reporter's
questions, calling the outlet "fake news," after it reported on
the existence of unverified intelligence documents concerning
Trump.
At the same press conference, Trump referred to Buzzfeed,
which published the dossier of documents online, as a "failing
pile of garbage."
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by James Dalgleish)