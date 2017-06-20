By Hilary Russ
| NEW YORK, June 20
NEW YORK, June 20 Many commuters from New York's
Long Island suburbs will get discounted fares to make up for
expected disruptions while Amtrak makes repairs this summer at
Pennsylvania Station, the busiest U.S. train hub, state
officials said on Tuesday.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), which
operates the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR), will provide average
discounts of 25 percent for passengers whose direct trains into
Manhattan's Penn Station are diverted to two stations in the New
York City boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens.
Other LIRR riders will also get discounts, and all
passengers during the morning rush will get free transfers to
New York City subways at the two stations, Atlantic Terminal in
the New York City borough of Brooklyn and Hunterspoint Avenue in
the borough of Queens. The MTA also runs the city's subway
system.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday urged transit
officials to provide discounts during what he has called the
"summer of agony." Amtrak will take three key tracks out of
service, throwing commutes across the region into disarray.
Amtrak's plan to repair Penn Station's aging infrastructure,
from July 10 through Sept. 1, will disrupt schedules and routes
for NJ Transit from New Jersey as well as the LIRR because they
both rent tracks and station space from Amtrak.
New York officials originally said their alternate plans
were focused on providing extra services for riders, while NJ
Transit offered discounted fares along with alternate routes.
The work was originally scheduled to take years but was
expedited after recent derailments and other problems left
hundreds of thousands of commuters delayed throughout the
greater New York area because of decaying
infrastructure.
Veronique "Ronnie" Hakim, interim MTA director, said on
Tuesday the agency believes the fare cuts "will mitigate the
inconvenience that our customers may experience, and have the
added benefit of drawing customers away from Penn Station while
Amtrak performs repair work."
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)