NEW YORK Feb 16 New York City will issue bonds via the creation of a non-profit agency to fund a $2.5 billion light rail system between the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens, officials from the mayor's office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Officials said that when the 16-mile system is "fully built-out, it could serve almost 50,000 passengers per day, making it one of the biggest urban streetcar systems in the nation." Construction is planned to start in 2019-2020.

