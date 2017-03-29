UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 29 Three Transportation Security Administration workers suffered minor injuries on Wednesday at LaGuardia Airport in New York after exposure to a possible hazardous material, local media reported.
Rescue workers responded to Terminal B at the airport at about 5:45 a.m. EDT (0945 GMT) for a hazardous material incident, a CBS affiliate in New York reported. Three workers were exposed to a food substance and were complaining of eye irritation near a check-in area, the television station said.
The terminal was closed for about 30 minutes. New York Port Authority officials were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Ian Simpson and Lisa Von Ahn)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources