NEW YORK Nov 12 The federal government will
fund half of a planned $20 billion commuter rail tunnel linking
New Jersey and New York under the Hudson River in an agreement
announced on Thursday by the states' governors.
The broad agreement on financing is a step forward for a
long-standing project that aims to alleviate congestion on one
of the busiest commuter corridors in the United States.
The project still is in the planning stage. National rail
operator Amtrak has said it expects construction to start in
2019-2021 with completion of the tunnel in 2030. The dates are
contingent on financing, Amtrak said in August.
The agreement establishes the Gateway Development
Corporation to oversee the project. The corporation will be run
by the New York and New Jersey Port Authority, Amtrak and the
U.S. Department of Transportation.
U.S. Senator Charles Schumer of New York has said the
project could cost at least $20 billion although Amtrak has said
a reliable cost forecast has not been developed yet because the
project is still in the planning and design phase.
The new corporation will access low-cost federal loans to
fund the states' portion, the statement from Governors Andrew
Cuomo of New York and Chris Christie of New Jersey said.
Plans to build a new tunnel under the Hudson River have
proved controversial because of the cost. Just after taking
office in 2010, Christie canceled a Hudson River tunnel project
called Access to the Region's Core, saying the price was likely
to skyrocket and citing his state's lack of funding ability.
