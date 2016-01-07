(Repeats without changes)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Jan 7 The New York Attorney General
has ordered UnitedHealth Group to pay a $100,000 fine
after an investigation found the insurance provider engaged in
anti-competitive practices involving elder and long-term care
products, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The settlement, which was signed late Wednesday, centers on
efforts by UnitedHealth to force nursing homes to purchase other
additional unwanted insurance services in order to participate
in the insurance carrier's broader network, the person added.
The person spoke to Reuters anonymously, because the
settlement has not yet been made public.
In addition to paying a fine to settle the case,
UnitedHealth also agreed to cease its practice of requiring
nursing homes to purchase multiple insurance products.
"Our nation's elderly, and those that care for them, face
tremendous financial pressures at this time," New York Attorney
Eric Schneiderman said in a statement provided to Reuters.
"Free and fair competition among service providers is
crucial to ensure that patients receive the highest levels of
service at the lowest possible costs."
The New York case is focused specifically on so-called
"institutional special needs plans."
Such health plans aim to provide care for people with
chronic health problems who are in need of care for at least 90
days.
Insurers who offer such plans must get approval first from
the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Center for
Medicare and Medicaid. Once approval is received, an insurer can
be licensed to do business in certain geographic areas for up to
three years.
UnitedHealth is the largest provider of privately run
Medicare Advantage plans in a number of counties across the
state and it also has a very large slice of the insurance
business for institutional special needs plans.
The person said that UnitedHealth used its clout in the
marketplace to wrongfully force nursing facilities that wanted
to accept UnitedHealth's commercial or Medicare Advantage plans
to also participate in UnitedHealth's institutional special
needs plan.
Doing this in turn disadvantaged some of UnitedHealth's
competitors in New York, which include ArchCare, Independent
Health, Centerlight, Elderplan Inc and Healthfirst.
The investigation, which had not been previously reported,
was sparked by complaints about the company's conduct.
UnitedHealth is settling the case without admitting or
denying any wrongdoing.
"We work with providers who will help the people we serve
receive the high quality care they need to get and stay healthy,
and we are pleased that the state recognizes that," a company
spokesman said.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Eric Walsh)