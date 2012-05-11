LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - New Zealand has become the latest
country to introduce covered bond legislation, looking to drive
down the cost of its banks' funding and attract a wider base of
investors in the EUR2trn global covered bond market.
The bill, introduced on Thursday to take effect later this
year, aims to ensure the country's banks have effective access
to "long-term relatively stable" funding, the government said.
Until now, all four of New Zealand's top banks -- ASB, ANZ
National, Westpac New Zealand and BNZ -- have had to go the
structured route in order to sell covered bonds.
Nevertheless, covered bonds have become an important source
of term funding for New Zealand's banks, which say it has
allowed them to extend maturities, strengthen their balance
sheets and support their double A ratings.
According to syndicate bankers, some investors have been
unwilling to analyse New Zealand bank credits, citing the lack
of legislation or ECB support, and the fact that they were not
CRD-compliant.
While bonds will still not be CRD-compliant under the new
legislation, bankers expect an improvement of around 10bp in
funding costs. The added layer of protection for investors will
mean issuers will have to pay less.
GOING GLOBAL
Under the new proposals, New Zealand banks would register
the covered bond and open the cover pools to an independent
asset monitor. The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants
(CIMA) would clarify the treatment of registered covered bonds
in the event of an issuer insolvency.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has limited the percentage
of assets that a locally incorporated bank may encumber to 10%
of the bank's asset base.
Non-European jurisdictions like Australia and Canada are
increasingly introducing covered bond legislation in order to
make their bonds more palatable to institutional investors.
Last week, Canada introduced a powerful legal framework to
regulate the country's covered bond which is expected to open
the market to international investors, who have until now
steered clear of issuance from the country.
Closer to home, Australia passed covered bond legislation
late last year which allowed the country's deposit-taking banks
to sell covered bonds equal to up to 8% of their assets, which
is expected to add as much as AUD130bn of new supply to the
global covered bond market in the coming years.
"The ability to issue covered bonds can improve financial
stability, as it gives New Zealand banks access to a large base
of long-term investors that is not available for other forms of
funding," the New Zealand government said.
"Covered bonds markets have remained accessible when
unsecured wholesale markets have not. In this way the ability of
banks to issue covered bonds may reduce the probability of a
bank having liquidity problems or failing."
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Helene Durand and
Marc Carnegie)