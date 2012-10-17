* Shrinking deficit may be boon for Kiwi banks

By Christopher Langner and John Weavers

TOKYO/SYDNEY, Oct 17 (IFR) - New Zealand's banks may get a welcome boost from the government's plans to reduce issuance thanks to a declining fiscal deficit. Investors, especially foreign ones still wanting to book New Zealand risk, may put their money into the country's banks instead.

Foreign investor holdings of New Zealand government bonds (NZGBs) have risen in line with issuance levels in recent years, and even right through the issuance surge that followed the Christchurch earthquakes in February 2011. While total issuance has gone from NZ$6bn in 2009 to a forecast NZ$15bn by the end of this year, foreign ownership of NZGBs has remained stable at around 63%, equating to a substantial increase in money terms.

New Zealand's budget deficit more than halved in fiscal 2011/2012 (which ended June 30) to NZ$9.2bn (US$7.5bn), or 4.5% of GDP, down from NZ$18.4bn or 9.3% of GDP in the earthquake-hit previous fiscal year.

The government plans to reduce the deficit further to NZ$7.9bn in 2012-13, NZ$2.0bn in 2013-14, and projects a modest NZ$197m surplus in 2014-15.

The Kiwi banks could certainly absorb any additional demand for New Zealand risk. Given the country's structural savings deficit, banks have traditionally relied on offshore wholesale funding markets to finance themselves.

So far in 2012 ASB, ANZ National, BNZ, Westpac NZ and Kiwibank have raised NZ$3.67bn at home in senior unsecured and covered bond formats. Overseas issuance has been much larger, however, amounting to almost US$6bn in euros, US dollars, sterling, Swiss francs and yen. The most recent of these was ASB Bank's Stg250m three-year bond last week that came at the tight end of guidance at 83bp over three-month Libor. The Commonwealth Bank of Australia subsidiary clearly took advantage of the relative absence of UK banks from the sterling market.

Next year these five banks have NZ$2.27bn of maturing local bonds to refinance, but this is dwarfed by the US$5bn or so of foreign bonds due in 2013 they have on their books.

FX FUNDING RISK

Increasing the proportion of local funding may allow New Zealand's banks to avoid the risks and capital charges that come with foreign currency funding and the derivatives that go with converting foreign proceeds into New Zealand dollars. Under the Basel III framework, derivatives carry higher capital charges.

Banks' gross liabilities remain above 70% of New Zealand's GDP, and banks' reliance on foreign wholesale funding has prompted the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to warn that this posed a risk to the country.

"Banks remain sound, but they are exposed to highly leveraged households and farmers and rollover risks associated with large short-term offshore funding needs," the IMF said in its latest Article IV consultation paper.

A higher savings rates would help ease some of that risk, but another part could come from a more competitive local bond market where New Zealand's banks could refinance their foreign liabilities.

It is unclear whether the growing global demand for NZGBs will be transferred to the country's banks, but New Zealand's ratings suggest that there would be some crossover from investors.

Moody's has New Zealand at Aaa, but Standard & Poor's and Fitch place NZGBs two notches lower at AA. As a result, the credit appeals to funds that are not restricted to Triple A investments, many of which may be tempted to switch into bonds from New Zealand's Double A rated (Aa3/AA-/AA-) major banks. (Reporting by Christopher Langner and John Weavers; editing by Nachum Kaplan)