Nov 1 Wells Fargo Advisors, UBS AG's U.S.
wealth management unit, and the boutique brokerage firm
Benjamin F. Edwards & Co recently have expanded their adviser
ranks with new hires:
WELLS FARGO HIRES FROM MSSB
Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) said on Tuesday the company has
hired a former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney team with a combined
$105 million in client assets.
Veteran advisers Gregory Smith and Philip Stevens, who each
spent more than two decades in the industry, joined Wells Fargo
Advisors in Edmond, Oklahoma, where they have been registered
since Friday.
The two had been with Citigroup (C.N) for roughly a decade
before the merger of Morgan Stanley's (MS.N) wealth management
group and Citi's Smith Barney. They had also previously worked
at Merrill Lynch in the late 1990s and at New York-based
broker-dealer Walnut Street Securities.
Smith and Stevens together generated about $1 million in
revenue last year and have been an advising team for nearly
three years, according to a Wells Fargo spokeswoman.
The advisers are joined by financial consultant Jeffrey
Price, who also came with the team from Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney. They now report to Wells Fargo Advisors branch manager
Jeffrey James.
UBS RECRUITS FROM MORGAN KEEGAN
UBS AG's UBSN.VX (UBS.N) U.S. wealth management arm has
recruited a veteran Morgan Keegan adviser from Metairie,
Louisiana, a financial services recruiter with knowledge of the
move told Reuters on Tuesday.
Hunter Charbonnet, who had been an adviser with Morgan
Keegan for 11 years, has joined the New Orleans wealth
management office of UBS, where he has been registered since
Friday.
Charbonnet is the latest of the roughly 1,200 brokers in
the private client group to leave the firm since Regions
Financial Corp (RF.N) put the $1.5 billion unit up for sale in
June. For details, please see [ID:nS1E78Q1GJ]
He has about $45 million in client assets under management
and last year generated $385,000 in revenue, according to the
recruiter.
BENJAMIN EDWARDS HIRES FROM WELLS
St. Louis-based brokerage firm Benjamin F. Edwards & Co has
hired a former Wells Fargo adviser to join its Mentor, Ohio
office as a branch manager and senior vice president.
Peter Ferrante, a 20-plus-year industry veteran, most
recently spent six years with Wells Fargo Advisors. He started
his career in the 1990s with A.G. Edwards & Sons, the firm from
which Benjamin Edwards traces its ties. Over the past couple of
years, Benjamin Edwards has hired dozens of legacy A.G. Edwards
advisers from Wells Fargo.
He is the seventh financial adviser to join the Mentor
office and the second new hire from Wells Fargo since
September. For details, please see [ID:nS1E78K0R4]
Ferrante is joined by senior financial associate Michele
Stevens, who has worked with Ferrante for more than a decade
and will assist him with client service.
The firm does not disclose revenue production or assets
under management for individual advisers.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Walden Siew)