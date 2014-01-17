* Neway Valve shares close up 43.5 pct, close to daily limit
* Surge comes amid increased IPO pricing supervision
* Some firms now selling shares at discount to peers
* Over 700 companies looking to list in mainland China
(Adds comment from the stock market regulator)
By Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, Jan 17 The first firm to list in
mainland China after a 14-month freeze on IPOs jumped 43.5
percent in its debut, just shy of its daily limit, underscoring
pent-up demand that bodes well for a raft of new issues to come.
But any hopes of lofty fund-raising targets have been dashed
for now after China's stock market watchdog said this week it
will police IPO pricing behaviour, concerned about a return to
overpricing.
With the heightened supervision, at least eight companies
have postponed their IPOs and many have sold shares at
valuations much lower than their peers.
Neway Valve (Suzhou) Co Ltd, the major valve
maker which made its debut on Friday, benefited from being the
first to market after the moratorium - which was put in place as
authorities carried out reforms aimed at weeding out speculation
and restoring investor confidence in the stock market.
"Because this is the first one and people have been waiting
for so long, definitely it will attract a lot of the interest
from investors," said Edmond Chan, capital market services group
partner at PwC in Hong Kong.
Its shares closed at 25.34 yuan, up from their IPO price of
17.66 yuan and drawing demand away from large cap stocks that
helped pushed the CSI300 index of top companies down 1.5 percent
to a 5-1/2 month low. Shares are permitted to rise or fall up to
44 percent on their first day of trade.
Neway Valve priced its $240 million IPO before news of the
closer grip on valuations. Its IPO price to earnings ratio was
equivalent to 46.47 times its 2012 profit, more than double the
average p/e ratio of 21.25 for manufacturers listed on the
Shanghai exchange.
Some 50 companies have received approval to list on the
Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges and more than 700 are
looking to make their market debut, according to the regulator,
the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).
PwC in early January estimated that Chinese companies could
raise 250 billion yuan ($41 billion) from listings in Shenzhen
and Shanghai this year.
INSPECTIONS
A Nanjing-based analyst at local brokerage said that while
Neway's strong debut was a good sign for other firms in the
pipeline, they would not necessarily all see such huge first-day
"pops".
"I don't think this means that other companies listing in
the future will necessarily see the same investor appetite.
Firstly, the regulator has changed its attitude towards high
pricing, secondly, the whole market is currently very weak," he
said.
While many industry participants see this early phase after
the lifting of the IPO moratorium as one of inevitable teething
problems, the CSRC has also drawn criticism that it is moving
away from pledges to make the IPO market more market-driven.
The commission sought to rebut that criticism on Friday.
Referring to an IPO postponement by Jiangsu Aosaikang
Pharmaceutical Co Ltd last week, a spokesman for the regulator
told a weekly news conference that the plan for pre-IPO
shareholders to massively reduce their holdings was likely not
in investors' best interests.
"I will stress we will adamantly pursue the market-oriented
IPO reforms and this direction will not be changed," he said.
As part of the increased oversight, authorities have said
they have begun inspections of pricing behavior, targeting 13
underwriters and 44 institutional investors.
The inspections by the CSRC involve looking through
underwriters' telecommunication records over the past six months
and conducting hearings on their family background, work
experience among other subjects, the official Shanghai
Securities News reported, citing unidentified bankers.
"The scope of the investigation is comparable to that of a
crime case," the report said.
It added that its inspections into institutional investors
would look for any signs of collusion with underwriters, such as
receiving non-public information.
On Thursday, Shaanxi Coal Industry Co Ltd cut its IPO target
by more than half to $660 million, the biggest offering that
appears to have been affected by the increased oversight,
although even in its reduced form, it remains the largest
mainland IPO for 2014 so far.
Other firms that have priced their shares at a discount to
industry rivals include Beijing Utour International Travel
Service Co Ltd, Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology Co Ltd
and Hebei Huijin Electromechanical Co Ltd.
China Securities was the lead underwriter of Neway Valve
deal.
