Dec 6 The Canadian province of New Brunswick on Friday sold C$400 million ($377 million) of debentures due June 3, 2024, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.65 percent issue was priced 99.87 to yield 3.665 percent or 86 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was the lead manager of the sale.