BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
May 3 The Canadian province of New Brunswick on Friday sold C$300 million ($297 million) of bonds in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 3.55 percent bonds, due June 3, 2043, were priced at 99.851 to yield 3.558 percent or 114 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The issue amount now outstanding is C$600 million ($594 million).
The investment dealer arm of Royal Bank of Canada was the lead manager of the sale.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates