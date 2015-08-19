Aug 19 Specialist investment firm New Capital, a unit of EFG Asset Management, appointed John Leahy as specialist UK equity fund manager.

Leahy, who will be based in London, will manage a dedicated UK equity fund.

Prior to joining New Capital, Leahy was at Hermes Investment Management where he ran UK smaller company strategies for 14 years. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)