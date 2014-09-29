* Protester temporarily disrupts coal railway at Australia
port
* Rail operator says train movements restarted around 0200
GMT
* Protest was over clearing trees to make way for coal mines
(Recasts on train movements resuming)
SYDNEY, Sept 29 Train movements resumed on
Monday at Australia's Newcastle port, the world's largest coal
export terminal, hours after a protester disrupted operations by
chaining himself to tracks, the national rail network operator
said on Monday.
Australian Rail Track Corp, a transport network coordinating
train movements nationally, said the man had been removed,
allowing rail operations to resume at around 0200 GMT.
The man had chained himself to the railway leading into the
main Kooragang Island coal handling facility to halt trains
feeding the coal port.
The action by Front Line Action on Coal was one of six the
environmental group said it was holding to protest tree clearing
in eastern Australia's Gunnedah coal basin by Whitehaven Coal
Ltd.
A number of miners ship millions of tonnes of coal through
the port, including Whitehaven, Glencore, BHP Billiton
BLT.L> and Rio Tinto .
Front Line Action on Coal is calling for the government to
halt work at Whitehaven's Maules Creek mine bordering the Leard
State Forest and audit its governmental approval process.
A Whitehaven Coal spokesman denied claims by green activist
group Leard Forest Alliance that protesters had closed six mines
owned in the area by the company, including Maules Creek.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Joseph Radford)