Nov 18 Newcastle Investment Corp :
* Announces agreement to acquire $1 billion of senior housing
assets from
holiday retirement
* Says expects to invest approximately $300 million of equity
to acquire the
holiday portfolio
* To acquire a 52-property portfolio of senior housing
properties from units of
holiday acquisition holdings llc
* Says to fund the remainder of the purchase price with
non-recourse mortgage
debt
* Says expects the closing of this transaction to occur in
December
* To enter into 2 triple net master leases holiday
acquisition's affiliates
with 1st-year rent equal to 6.5% of purchase price
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage