HONG KONG, June 27 New Century Real Estate
Investment Trust, the owner of four five-star hotels in mainland
China, plans to slash its Hong Kong initial public offering by
at least 50 percent because of tepid demand for new listings in
the city, IFR reported on Thursday, citing sources with
knowledge of the deal.
The company, backed by private equity firm Carlyle Group
, has not decided yet on the new number of shares it will
offer, but the final size of the IPO will be at least half the
up to $254 million originally planned, added IFR, a Thomson
Reuters publication.
New Century will sell shares at the same original indicative
range of HK$3.5-$4.2 per unit, putting the yield of the REIT at
up to 9.1 percent, IFR added.
Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered Plc
were hired as joint global coordinators of the IPO.