SHANGHAI Feb 2 New China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the country's third-largest life insurer, plans to issue up to 15 billion yuan ($2.38 billion) of bonds to boost its solvency adequacy ratio, it said.

The insurer, 15 percent owned by Swiss insurer Zurich Financial Services AG, will issue as much as 10 billion yuan in subordinated bonds and 5 billion yuan in debt, it said in a statement posted on the Shanghai Stock Exchange website late on Wednesday.

The maturities for the bonds will be at least five- and 10-years, respetively, it said.

New China Life's solvency adequacy ratio stood at 86.6 percent as of end-September, below the 150 percent required for Chinese insurers.

New China Life, controlled by the Chinese government, raised $1.9 billion via a dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai last year. It raised 3.69 billion yuan in the Shanghai leg after selling 158.8 million shares.

($1 = 6.3067 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)