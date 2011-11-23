SHANGHAI Nov 23 The fair value of New
China Life Insurance is 32 yuan to 42 yuan ($5-$6.60) a share
after its Hong Kong and Shanghai dual listing, its lead
underwriter China International Capital Corp (CICC) told
investors on Wednesday, according to a source with direct
knowledge of the forecast.
CICC put the fair valuation range of China's fourth-biggest
insurer at 101.6 billion-133.2 billion yuan, or 32-42 yuan per
share, the source said.
New China Life Insurance, in which Swiss insurer Zurich
Financial holds a stake, said on Tuesday it had
launched the Shanghai portion of its dual initial public
offering.
($1 = 6.3608 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Jacqueline Wong)