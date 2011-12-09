SE Asia Stocks-Largely up on Wall Street gains; Philippines down

By Christina Martin Feb 10 Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make a major tax announcement in a few weeks to lower the burden on businesses. The three main U.S. stock indexes surged to record highs, while Asian shares rallied to an 18-month peak on upbeat Chinese trade data and strong gains on Wall Street. "The U.S. (market) was very strong last night, so that momentum