BRIEF-China Fortune Land's units win land sites for 1.9 bln yuan
* Says units win land auctions for a combined 1.9 billion yuan ($276.20 million)
HONG KONG Dec 9 New China Life Insurance, the country's third-biggest life insurer, said on Friday it had set the price for its Hong Kong initial public offering at HK$28.50 per share.
The offer price for its Shanghai offering has been set at 23.25 yuan.
(Reporting by Farah Master and Donny Kwok)
By Christina Martin Feb 10 Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make a major tax announcement in a few weeks to lower the burden on businesses. The three main U.S. stock indexes surged to record highs, while Asian shares rallied to an 18-month peak on upbeat Chinese trade data and strong gains on Wall Street. "The U.S. (market) was very strong last night, so that momentum
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)