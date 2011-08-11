HONG KONG Aug 11 New China Life, the third-largest life insurance company in China, has filed its listing application with the Hong Kong stock exchange, setting the stage for a planned initial public offering in Hong Kong and Shanghai, sources with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters on Thursday.

New China Life, the Chinese joint venture of Swiss insurer Zurich Financial Services , filed the so-called A1 listing document with the Hong Kong stock exchange on Thursday, pushing ahead with plans for an IPO in coming weeks, the sources said.

The company had originally planned to raise as much as $4 billion with a dual listing as soon as September. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Jing Song; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)