HONG KONG Aug 11 New China Life, the
third-largest life insurance company in China, has filed its
listing application with the Hong Kong stock exchange, setting
the stage for a planned initial public offering in Hong Kong and
Shanghai, sources with direct knowledge of the plans told
Reuters on Thursday.
New China Life, the Chinese joint venture of Swiss insurer
Zurich Financial Services , filed the so-called A1
listing document with the Hong Kong stock exchange on Thursday,
pushing ahead with plans for an IPO in coming weeks, the sources
said.
The company had originally planned to raise as much as $4
billion with a dual listing as soon as September.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Jing Song; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)