SHANGHAI Oct 18 New China Life, the country's third-biggest life insurer, aims to seek regulatory approvals for its potential $4 billion initial public offering in Hong Kong and Shanghai next week, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Tuesday.

IFR earlier reported that New China Life, in which Swiss insurer Zurich Financial , has a stake, had lined up a number of cornerstone investors for the deal and was planning to start premarketing the deal once regulatory approvals were granted. (Reporting by Fiona Lau in HONG KONG; Writing by Soo Ai Peng in Shanghai; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)