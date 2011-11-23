* Fair value 101.6-133.2 bln yuan, or 32-42 yuan/shr

* IPO faces headwinds ahead due to market sluggishness

* Aims to raise 6 bln yuan in Shanghai, 10 bln yuan in HK (Adds details)

By Samuel Shen and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Nov 23 New China Life Insurance, which is conducting a Shanghai-Hong Kong dual listing, should be worth 32 yuan-42 yuan ($5-$6.60) per share, lead underwriter China International Capital Corp (CICC) told mainland investors on Wednesday, according to a source with direct knowledge of the estimate.

CICC's suggested fair value would give China's fourth-biggest life insurer a total market capitalisation of 101.6 billion-133.2 billion yuan. In comparison, China Life , the world's biggest life insurer, has a market value of 489 billion yuan.

Some analysts say that the valuation, disclosed at a roadshow for New China Life's Shanghai IPO, looks too optimistic against the backdrop of a wobbly stock market and adverse business conditions for Chinese insurers.

China's stock market fell 0.7 percent on Wednesday to its lowest level in a month, weighed down by fears of slower economic growth. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid 2.1 percent.

New China Life Insurance, 15 percent owned by Swiss insurer Zurich Financial, aims to raise about 6 billion yuan in Shanghai and 10 billion yuan in Hong Kong, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The Beijing-based company is launching the Shanghai leg of its IPO this week, and will set its IPO price on Dec. 8 after tapping investor interest.

New China Life, which competes with bigger rivals China Life and Ping An Insurance, posted a 15 percent drop in net profit last year, as Chinese insurers suffered from rising competition and a volatile stock market.

CICC and UBS Securities are the lead underwriters of the IPO.

($1 = 6.3608 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Jacqueline Wong)