BRIEF-Thomson Reuters Q4 adj EPS $0.60, excluding charges
* Thomson Reuters reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results
SHANGHAI Nov 22 New China Life Insurance, in which Swiss insurer Zurich Financial holds a stake, said on Tuesday it had launched the Shanghai portion of its dual initial public offering.
New China Life will hold roadshows in Shenzhen, Shanghai and Beijing starting on Wednesday and will set its IPO price on December 8, the firm said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange.
New China Life is following in the footsteps of larger rivals China Life Insurance Co Ltd , Ping An Insurance (Group) Co Of China Ltd and China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd in seeking a dual listing in Shanghai and Hong Kong. (Reporting by Melanie Lee and Samuel Shen; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Thomson Reuters reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results
COLOMBO, Feb 9 The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady on Thursday ahead of a long weekend as dollar sales by exporters offset demand for the U.S. currency from banks to facilitate continuing exit of foreign investors from government securities, dealers said.
* Says IFC, member of the World Bank Group, is extending a 50 million euro ($53.40 million) long-term loan to the company