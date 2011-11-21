SHANGHAI Nov 22 New China Life Insurance, in which Swiss insurer Zurich Financial holds a stake, said on Tuesday it had launched the Shanghai portion of its dual initial public offering.

New China Life will hold roadshows in Shenzhen, Shanghai and Beijing starting on Wednesday and will set its IPO price on December 8, the firm said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange.

New China Life is following in the footsteps of larger rivals China Life Insurance Co Ltd , Ping An Insurance (Group) Co Of China Ltd and China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd in seeking a dual listing in Shanghai and Hong Kong. (Reporting by Melanie Lee and Samuel Shen; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)