SHANGHAI Sep 19 New China Life, the country's third-largest life insurer, may only launch an initial public offering in Shanghai after listing in Hong Kong, a Chinese financial magazine reported on Monday.

New China Life, in which Zurich Financial owns a stake, originally sought to raise as much as $4 billion via a dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai this year.

It hopes to complete the Hong Kong IPO in November but the Shanghai listing may take place later, Caing.com, the online version of Caixin Magazine, reported, citing a source close to New China Life.

The Chinese insurer has submitted IPO applications to Hong Kong's stock exchange and the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).

Regulators in Hong Kong have provided initial feedback on New China Life's IPO plan, with the application hearing expected to take place in mid-October, while feedback from the CSRC is expected this month, Caing.com said.

New China Life could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Soo Ai Peng)