SHANGHAI, Sept 21 New China Life, the country's third-largest life insurer, is still aiming for a dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai this year, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported on Wednesday, citing unspecified sources.

The Chinese insurer, in which Zurich Financial owns a stake, may raise as much as $4 billion by selling shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai, IFR and local media had reported.

New China Life is still awaiting approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange and the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) for its IPO application, IFR said.

The company has not yet finalised a timetable for the listing and will seek a hearing with the Hong Kong stock exchange once it gets the go-ahead from the CSRC, IFR said.

Earlier this week, Caixin, a Chinese financial magazine, reported that New China Life may delay the Shanghai listing due to slow progress of the Shanghai application.

(Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)