SHANGHAI Oct 13 New China Life Insurance, the
country's third-largest life insurer, is pressing ahead with its
potential $4 billion Shanghai and Hong Kong initial public
offering, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Thursday,
citing unidentified sources.
New China Life Insurance, in which Zurich Financial Services
AG has a stake, had lined up a number of cornerstone
investors for the transaction and planned to start premarketing
the deal once regulatory approvals were granted, IFR said.
The insurer is targeting to seek approval from Hong Kong's
stock exchange at the end of this month, it said.
Listing hearings for the Shanghai portion of the deal are
expected to happen a few days before the Hong Kong hearings, it
added.
New China Life hired BNP Paribas , Bank of America
Merrill Lynch , Deutsche Bank <DBKGn.DE >, Goldman Sachs
, HSBC , JPMorgan , UBS AG and
China International Capital Corp (CICC) to handle the dual
listings.
(Writing by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Ken Wills)