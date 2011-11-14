(Repeats story filed late on Friday, no change to text)

* To sell 158 mln shares in Shanghai, 358 mln in HK-draft prospectus

* Insurer aims to raise 6 bln yuan in Shanghai, 10 bln in HK-source

* Watchdog to review Shanghai leg of IPO plan next Wednesday

* Greater China companies lining up for IPOs amid market rebound

By Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada

SHANGHAI, Nov 11 New China Life Insurance Co Ltd, 15 percent owned by Swiss insurer Zurich Financial , plans to raise money to replenish capital through a Shanghai-Hong Kong dual listing expected to be worth around $2.5 billion.

China's third-biggest life insurer plans to sell up to 158.54 million shares in Shanghai and as many as 358.4 million shares in Hong Kong, according to a draft prospectus posted on the website of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC). The company has an option to expand the Hong Kong portion of its initial public offering by another 15 percent.

CSRC, the securities regulator said it would review New China Life's Shanghai IPO plan on November 16, confirming what two sources had told Reuters earlier on Friday.

The company, controlled by Central Huijin, a unit of China's sovereign wealth fund, did not give a fundraising target but a source with the direct knowledge of the matter said the firm is aiming to raise about 6 billion yuan ($945 million) in Shanghai and 10 billion yuan in Hong Kong.

Earlier reports said the insurer planned to raise as much as $4 billion through the dual listing.

Companies in Greater China are lining up to sell shares in initial public offerings in coming months, braving jittery markets with deals worth more than $10 billion in total, as they take advantage of the steep market rebound in the past month.

China Railway Materials Commercial Corp., Sinochem Corp. and Jiangsu Phoenix Media & Publishing Corp Ltd unveiled plans over the past few days to raise about $8.2 billion in IPOs in Shanghai. In Hong Kong, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery received the go-ahead from the exchange for its offering, valued at up to $3 billion.

Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index has surged nearly 18 percent since Oct. 4, while the Shanghai Composite Index is up about 6 percent, compared with a 2.8 percent gain in the MSCI World index < .MIWD00000PUS>.

New China Life said it would use the IPO proceeds to replenish capital, as it has not met the regulator's requirements on adequacy ratios.

The company, which competes with bigger rivals China Life and Ping An Insurance, posted a 15 percent drop in net profit last year, as Chinese insurers suffer from rising competition and a volatile stock market.

New China Life has lined up a number of cornerstone investors for the deal and was planning to start premarketing the deal once regulatory approvals were granted, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication reported last month.

China International Capital Corp and UBS Securities are the lead underwriters of the IPO. ($1 = 6.346 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen, David Lin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter) (Reporting by Kazunori Takada)