HONG KONG Dec 8 New China Life Insurance Co Ltd, the country's third-biggest life insurer, has priced the Hong Kong tranche of its initial public offering (IPO) at HK$28.5 a share, near the bottom of an indicative range, IFR reported on Thursday, citing two sources with direct knowledge of the deal.

The company, 15 percent owned by Swiss insurer Zurich Financial Services AG, offered 358.4 million new shares in Hong Kong, putting the total deal at HK$10.21 billion ($1.31 billion).

The offer was marketed at an indicative range of HK$28.2 to HK$34.33 per share. The sources were not authorized to speak publicly on the IPO details.

New China Life, controlled by the Chinese government, is also offering 158.8 million shares in Shanghai at 23-28 yuan each as part of the IPO. The Shanghai portion of the IPO has yet to be priced. ($1 = 7.774 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau and Jing Song; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ken Wills)