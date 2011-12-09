BRIEF-China Fortune Land's units win land sites for 1.9 bln yuan
* Says units win land auctions for a combined 1.9 billion yuan ($276.20 million)
SHANGHAI Dec 9 New China Life Insurance Co Ltd, the country's third-biggest life insurer, has priced its initial public offering in Shanghai at 23.25 yuan a share, near the bottom of its indicative range, the company said late on Thursday.
New China Life, controlled by the Chinese government, raised around 3.69 billion yuan ($580 million) from its Shanghai listing by offering 158.54 million new shares, confirming a previous report by IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
China International Capital Corp (CICC) and UBS Securities were lead underwriters of New China Life's Shanghai offering.
The company, 15 percent owned by Swiss insurer Zurich Financial Services AG, also offered 358.4 million new shares in Hong Kong, putting the total deal at HK$10.21 billion ($1.31 billion).
New China Life, in desperate need of fresh capital to meet regulatory requirements, is braving a volatile stock market that has seen investors dumping insurance stocks on concern over the sector's investment returns and growth prospects. ($1 = 6.3619 yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
