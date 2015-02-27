SYDNEY Feb 27 Australia's Newcrest Mining Ltd said on Friday it has sold just over half of its stake in fellow Australian gold producer Evolution Mining Ltd for A$106 million ($83 million) to help it pay down debt.

The overnight sale at A$0.85 a share, below Evolution's last closing price, knocked the smaller company's shares down by more than 8 percent following a recent surge as a weaker Australian dollar boosted the value of its bullion in local currency terms.

The proceeds from the sale will do little to dent Newcrest's overall debt of A$4.291 billion, but underscores a drive by Australia's biggest miner to clear its books of unwanted holdings.

Newcrest, which recently paid off A$257 million of debt, said on Feb. 13 it was open to selling its Telfer gold and copper mine in Australia, once the company's flagship operation.

The miner said it had retained a 14.9 percent stake in Evolution, and had agreed to hold on to the shares until the release of the 400,000-ounces-per-year producer's full-year results, due around August.

The Australian dollar gold price, against which the country's exports of the metal are priced, has risen from around A$1,426 an ounce at the beginning of December to A$1,550 at present.

Evolution shares were last trading at A$0.85.

