SYDNEY, April 23 Major Australian gold producer Newcrest Mining Ltd on Thursday lowered its capital spending budget for the year after reporting a 6 percent rise in quarterly output.

Newcrest, which mines gold in Australia, Papua New Guinea, Indonesia and Africa, said a fall off in costs and greater efficiencies had pushed down its capital expenditure guidance to A$585 million to A$625 million ($453-$484 million) for the year ending June 30, about 8 percent below its previous estimate.

Gold production for the quarter reached 610,186 ounces versus 577,110 ounces in the previous quarter, according to the company.

Newcrest said it sold its gold for an average A$1,556 an ounce in March quarter, up from an average sales price of A$1,402 the previous quarter.

The Australian dollar has fallen to around 76 U.S. cents, having traded above parity to the U.S. dollar for much of 2011-2013, boosting local currency returns for miners.

Full-year production guidance was maintained at between 2.3 million to 2.5 million ounces.

Newcrest shares have risen 40 percent so far this year, outpacing a 29 percent rise in the S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Gold index that tracks Australia-listed gold producers

($1 = 1.2918 Australian dollars) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)