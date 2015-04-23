SYDNEY, April 23 Major Australian gold producer
Newcrest Mining Ltd on Thursday lowered its capital
spending budget for the year after reporting a 6 percent rise in
quarterly output.
Newcrest, which mines gold in Australia, Papua New Guinea,
Indonesia and Africa, said a fall off in costs and greater
efficiencies had pushed down its capital expenditure guidance to
A$585 million to A$625 million ($453-$484 million) for the year
ending June 30, about 8 percent below its previous estimate.
Gold production for the quarter reached 610,186 ounces
versus 577,110 ounces in the previous quarter, according to the
company.
Newcrest said it sold its gold for an average A$1,556 an
ounce in March quarter, up from an average sales price of
A$1,402 the previous quarter.
The Australian dollar has fallen to around 76 U.S.
cents, having traded above parity to the U.S. dollar for much of
2011-2013, boosting local currency returns for miners.
Full-year production guidance was maintained at between 2.3
million to 2.5 million ounces.
Newcrest shares have risen 40 percent so far this year,
outpacing a 29 percent rise in the S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Gold
index that tracks Australia-listed gold producers
($1 = 1.2918 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)