* Newcrest says no longer seeking sale of Telfer gold mine
* Will invest in mine extension
* Stock boosted by return to profit in fiscal 2015
(Adds comment, details, share move)
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Aug 17 Newcrest Mining said it
has called off the proposed sale of its Telfer gold mine in
Australia, and will instead invest to extend the mine's
operations as it seeks to maintain the company's overall gold
output this year.
Newcrest, which posted a net profit of A$546 million ($403
million) for the year to June 30 after a A$2.2 billion loss a
year ago due to writedowns at its Papua New Guinea operations,
said there had been considerable interest in Telfer.
However, chief executive Sandeep Biswas said a combination
of lower labour costs and a weakening Australian dollar had
worked in favour of retaining the mine, which was once it's
flagship operation.
"We've made the decision to retain Telfer," Biswas said on a
media call. "We've achieved good returns in the past 12 months."
The board had approved investment of A$46 million that would
allow production levels at Telfer to be roughly maintained.
Newcrest, Australia's biggest independent gold producer,
said in February it was open to selling Telfer and appointed
Bank of America Merrill Lynch to advise on any possible sale.
Australian gold miners have been chasing M&A deals, defying
worries that last month's dramatic slide in bullion prices would
extinguish momentum in the sector, buoyed by a fall in the
Australian dollar.
Biswas said heat in the sector had driven up valuations for
assets on the market and Newcrest was more focused on growth
through exploration.
The miner also planned to switch to reporting its financial
results in U.S. dollars this year, in part reflecting its push
to operate more mines outside of Australia and also to simplify
its accounts as it holds U.S. dollar debt.
Newcrest, which produced 2.42 million ounces of gold in the
year ended June 30, 2015, said it expects to mine 2.4 million to
2.6 million ounces this year from its operations in Australia,
Papua New Guinea and Africa.
Shares in the miner rose as much as 5.9 percent, before
easing to be up 4.5 percent up at A$11.44 by 0341 GMT.
Telfer is Newcrest's third largest producer behind its Lihir
mine in Papua New Guinea and Cadia lode in eastern Australia.
The company set guidance Telfer at between 470,000 and 520,000
ounces in fiscal 2016.
The Telfer investment would initially extend the project's
open pit mining until late 2017, Biswas said.
($1 = 1.3569 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard
Pullin)