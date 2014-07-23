SYDNEY, July 24 Australia's Newcrest Mining Ltd
warned on Thursday it expects to take post-tax
impairments of up A$2.5 billion ($2.36 billion) in fiscal 2014
related to its flagship Lihir gold mine in Papua New Guinea and
other mines in Australia and Ivory Coast.
Although an impairment has no impact on cash flow, a
reduction in book values in the range of A$1.5 billion to A$2.5
billion is estimated to adversely impact gearing by between
three and five percent, Newcrest said.
The latest impairment is in addition to the A$47 million
($44.35 million) after-tax impairment of west African
exploration assets included in Newcrest's first-half results.
Newcrest is scheduled to release its 2014 financial results
on Aug. 18.
($1 = 1.0597 Australian Dollars)
