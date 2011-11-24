SYDNEY Nov 24 Australia's Newcrest Mining
on Thursday was assessing damage from a rock slip that
was blocking access to part of its Cadia gold and copper mine,
one of the largest of its kind in Australia.
In the meantime, Newcrest was utilising a combination of
stockpiled ores and ore from its nearby Ridgeway Deeps deposit
to continue production runs, a company spokeswoman said.
In the last quarter, the mine yielded 150,277 ounces of gold
and 11,763 tonnes of copper, company data shows.
A ground slippage occurred at the mine late on Wednesday
following several days of rain in the Orange region of eastern
Australia, according to the company.
The slip occurred midway up the open pit wall of the mine
and the fallen rock impeded ramp access to and from the bottom
of the pit, it said.
Cadia Hill and Ridgeway ore processing concentrators are
located adjacent to each other and share a number of
infrastructure facilities and services, enabling the two
concentrators to be operated as a single complex.
Newcrest shares were down 1.6 percent to A$33.96 at 2340 GMT
against more modest losses in the S&P/ASX 200
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)