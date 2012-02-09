* H1 underlying profit up 17% to A$611 mln
* Interim dividend up 20% to 12 cents
* Maintains production guidance
* Expansion projects on schedule, budget
MELBOURNE, Feb 10 Newcrest Mining, the
world's no.3 gold miner, beat market forecasts with a 17 percent
jump in half-year underlying profit on Friday, buoyed by soaring
gold prices, and rewarded shareholders with a healthy dividend
increase.
The company, which spun off stakes in two mines to Evolution
Mining last year to focus on its larger lodes in Papua
New Guinea, Indonesia and Australia, maintained its trimmed
forecast for gold output through June.
Underlying profit rose to A$611 million ($660.25 million)
for July-December from A$523 million a year ago, 12 percent
above an average forecast of A$547 million from five major
brokers.
It increased its dividend by 20 percent to 12 cents a share,
just shy of an average forecast of 13 cents.
Newcrest expects to produce 2.43-2.55 million ounces of gold
in the year to June 2012, affected by production disruptions and
lower ore grades.
Its two closely watched expansion projects, the A$1.9
billion upgrade of Cadia East in Australia and its $1.3 billion
plant upgrade at Lihir in Papua New Guinea, remain on schedule
and on budget, the company said.
Newcrest's shares, due to list on the Toronto Stock Exchange
by the end of March, have risen 13 percent so far this year to
A$33.44, more than double the rise in the broader market
.
($1 = 0.9254 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)