MELBOURNE Aug 15 Newcrest Mining , the world's no.3 gold miner, reported a 36 percent rise in full-year underlying profit, thanks to soaring gold prices and its takeover last year of Lihir Gold, in line with market forecasts.

It said it expects to produce 2.775-2.925 million ounces of gold in the year ahead, up from 2.53 million ounces in the 2011 financial year, with cash costs expected to be roughly line with 2011.

It flagged it would step up capital spending and exploration spending in the year ahead.

Underlying profit rose to A$1.06 billion ($1.09 billion)for the year to June 2011 from A$776 million a year earlier, compared with analysts' forecasts around A$1.07 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It also announced a special dividend of 20 cents a share, on top of a final dividend of 20 cents.

Newcrest's shares have climbed 0.7 percent this year outperforming a 12 percent slide in the broader market .

($1 = 0.968 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)