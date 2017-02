MELBOURNE Feb 10 Newcrest Mining, the world's no.3 gold miner, reported a 17 percent rise in first-half profit on Friday, buoyed by surging gold prices and maintained its trimmed guidance for gold output through June.

Underlying profit rose to A$611 million ($660.25 million) for July-December from A$523 million a year ago.

Newcrest expects to produce 2.43-2.55 million ounces of gold in the year to June 2012, affected by production disruptions and lower ore grades. ($1 = 0.9254 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)