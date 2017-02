MELBOURNE Aug 15 Newcrest Mining , the world's no.3 gold miner, is confident gold prices will remain strong over the year ahead, Chief Executive Greg Robinson told reporters on Monday.

"We are bullish on gold prices," Robinson said.

Asked if the company was budgeting for gold to remain around $1,700 to $1,800 an ounce for the year ahead, he said: "We always budget more conservatively, but I think we're positive on the gold price."

The company has decided to remain unhedged, partly because that is what its investors want, he said.

