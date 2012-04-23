SYDNEY, April 24 Newcrest Mining, the world's No.3 gold miner, on Tuesday cut its production forecast for this year, saying its major projects had struggled to reach output targets.

Newcrest said its Cadia East development in Australia had been affected by heavy rains, while long term under-investment in equipment maintenance at its Lihir plant in Papua New Guinea had caused production disruptions.

Newcrest cut its fiscal 2012 production guidance to 2.25-2.35 million ounces of gold from earlier, already lowered, guidance of 2.43-2.55 million ounces.

For the March quarter, Newcrest reported production of 532,237 ounces of gold and said cash margins remained robust at $978 an ounce.

In February, Newcrest beat market forecasts with a 17 percent jump in half-year underlying profit, buoyed by soaring gold prices, and rewarded shareholders with a healthy dividend increase. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Richard Pullin)