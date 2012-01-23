* Affirms full year gold output to fall 5-10%

* Gross margin up 10% on year ago (Adds details)

MELBOURNE Jan 24 Australia's Newcrest Mining, the world's no.3 gold producer, reported a 20 percent fall in quarterly production, in line with its recent forecast, dented by heavy rains in Papua New Guinea and lower ore grades.

It said higher production at its Gosowong mine in Indonesia and Lihir in Papua New Guinea was offset by lower output at Cadia Valley in Australia after a ground slip in November blocked access to the open pit.

Newcrest's gross cash margin improved 10 percent to A$1,042 an ounce from a year earlier, with soaring gold prices offsetting a jump in cash costs.

Gold output fell to 579,073 ounces in the December quarter from 722,783 ounces a year earlier. It said last month that it expected December quarter production to be between 575,000 and 585,000 ounces.

Newcrest cut its full year forecast in December and reiterated on Tuesday it expects gold output for the year to June 2012 to fall to between 2.43 million and 2.55 million ounces, from 2.7 million ounces a year earlier.

Its outlook for production of copper, mined as a by-product of gold, remains at 75,000 to 85,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)