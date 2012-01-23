MELBOURNE Jan 24 Australia's Newcrest Mining, the world's no.3 gold producer, reported a 20 percent fall in quarterly production, in line with its recent forecast, dented by heavy rains in Papua New Guinea and lower ore grades.

Gold output fell to 579,073 ounces in the December quarter from 722,783 ounces a year earlier. It said last month that it expected December quarter production to be between 575,000 and 585,000 ounces.

Newcrest reiterated it expects production for the year to June 2012 to fall to between 2.43 million and 2.55 million ounces, from 2.7 million ounces a year earlier.

