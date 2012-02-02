MELBOURNE Feb 2 Newcrest Mining,
the world's no.3 gold producer, expects the price of gold to
trade between $1,500 and $2,500 an ounce in the years ahead,
Chief Executive Greg Robinson said at a business lunch.
He said gold will remain a hedge against a global financial
breakdown, citing the U.S. dollar, the global currency, facing
devaluation, European economies in poor shape and persisting
political tensions.
Gold prices are trading around $1,746 an ounce, close
to two-month highs following a surge in January amid concerns
about the euro zone debt crisis, but are down from a record high
of $1,920 touched last September.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)