MELBOURNE Feb 2 Newcrest Mining, the world's no.3 gold producer, expects the price of gold to trade between $1,500 and $2,500 an ounce in the years ahead, Chief Executive Greg Robinson said at a business lunch.

He said gold will remain a hedge against a global financial breakdown, citing the U.S. dollar, the global currency, facing devaluation, European economies in poor shape and persisting political tensions.

Gold prices are trading around $1,746 an ounce, close to two-month highs following a surge in January amid concerns about the euro zone debt crisis, but are down from a record high of $1,920 touched last September.

