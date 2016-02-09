(Recasts, adds comment from Indonesian govt)
MELBOURNE/JAKARTA Feb 9 Indonesia's mining
ministry will send a team of inspectors to a Newcrest Mining
site in North Maluku where rescue efforts continue for
a worker trapped by a cave-in late on Monday at the Gosowong
gold mine.
The Gosowong mine, where operations have been suspended, is
operated by Nusa Halmaherah Minerals, a joint venture between
Australia's biggest gold producer Newcrest and Indonesia's
state-owned miner Aneka Tambang Tbk (Antam).
As of Tuesday afternoon a team of rescuers had not been able
to establish radio contact with the trapped worker, said Lydia
Hardiani, a mining safety official at the Mining Ministry.
"The trapped worker is possibly still alive," Hardiani told
reporters, noting that rescuers were now drilling through debris
to provide oxygen to the worker.
Mining inspectors will travel to the site from Jakarta later
on Tuesday to investigate the second such incident at Gosowong
since 2010, she said.
"When the worker was drilling suddenly the mine collapsed.
We are wondering why only one worker was there at that time. We
will investigate this," Hardiani said.
Newcrest said it had suspended all mining and processing at
Gosowong and did not know what caused the "geotechnical event"
that led to a cave-in that damaged several mining levels.
"We don't know bad it is at this stage," Newcrest mining
spokesman Jason Mills said. The company did not know whether the
damage was caused by seismic activity, mining or some
combination of the two.
The mine was evacuated immediately after the event and all
personnel had been accounted for, except for the one employee
who was believed to be trapped about 300 metres (984
ft)underground, Newcrest said.
Gosowong produced 141,000 ounces of gold in the December
half, making up about 12 percent of the company's gold output.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul in MELBOURNE and Wilda Asmarini in
JAKARTA; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Tom Hogue)